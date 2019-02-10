Kiwanis Club seeking contact info for gala invites

To the Editor:

In order to celebrate an important milestone, the Plattsburgh Noon Kiwanis Club is planning its 90th anniversary gala on Saturday evening, April 13 in the Adirondack room at the Butcher Block restaurant, Plattsburgh.

The club was chartered on April 11, 1929. All clubs in the Adirondack division will be invited to participate.

We are seeking contact with all past presidents, past members, past Citizens of the Year, past Kiwanians of the Year and past lieutenant governors in order to send them invitations to the gala event.

In addition, we are looking for club memorabilia (scrapbooks, plaques, photos, etc.) that any community members might have in their possession.

We would also be grateful for any information about former members or honorees who have passed away.

If you have a previous affiliation with the Plattsburgh Noon Kiwanis Club, also known as the Kiwanis Club of Plattsburgh Noon Club, the club would love to hear from you.

Please contact either Nancy Church at corvettes@westelcom.com or 518-572-5028 or Lt. Gov. Kimberly Davis at plattsburghrunner@gmail.com to obtain more information or to provide contact information of a former Kiwanian or honoree.

- Nancy J. Church, Plattsburgh Noon Kiwanis Club, Plattsburgh