Lawmakers should respect, not dehumanize women

To the Editor:

It upsets me terribly that our president lies to the American people and that he repeatedly degrades and disrespects women. The latest example is his attack on New York’s Reproductive Health Act (RHA) during the State of the Union address.

The threats to Roe v. Wade are real and ongoing, even though the law has been upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court many times. The RHA updated a 1970s New York state statute to ensure that women in New York would retain access to an abortion by a qualified healthcare provider. It codified the protections of Roe v. Wade into state law.

The RHA recognizes that abortion is a component of comprehensive reproductive health care; it is not a crime. Pertinent regulations pertaining to abortion have been removed from the penal code and placed in public health law.

Throughout pregnancy, if a qualified health care practitioner determines their patient’s life or health is in danger or the fetus is not viable — a woman can choose to have an abortion.

The RHA protects each individual’s right to make their own reproductive health decisions. Decisions made within the context of the individual’s circumstance, faith, health and values. The RHA is an example of legislation that separates church and state. This is a separation necessary for our vibrant, pluralistic society to continue to succeed.

Sowing hate and division to dehumanize people who support reproductive healthcare has no place in this country. What I believe underlies the president’s actions is his belief that women’s lives and health are inconsequential fodder for his political agenda.

I trust women to make reproductive health care decisions that are in line with their circumstances, health, faith and values. I expect the same respect from our president and our lawmakers at each level of government.

- Margot Gold, board member

PPNCNY, Saranac Lake