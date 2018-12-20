Letter ‘brings no prestige’ to newspaper

To the Editor:

Editor’s note: This letter is in response to Terry K. Hurlburt’s letter, “Climate change does exist — it’s called ‘spring, summer, fall and winter’” which appeared in the Dec. 15 edition of The Sun.

The quality of the newspaper is judged by the quality of its news articles, the accuracy of its reporting, the intellect of its editorial staff and the tenor of the letters to the editor.

Honest debate of political matters based on reasoned and logical facts in the letters to the editor is a quality of a good newspaper.

The letter “Climate change does exist - it’s called ‘spring, summer, fall and winter” brings no prestige to the paper and brings into serious question the intellectual integrity of the newspaper.

- Reginald H. Bedell, Willsboro