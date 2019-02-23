Letter writers should check their facts

Editor’s note: This letter is in response to Gary Guido’s letter, “Republicans to blame for shutdown,” which appeared in the Feb. 9 edition of The Sun.

To the Editor:

Trying to place blame for the government shutdown is an exercise in futility. Dems blame Trump and Republicans blame Schumer and Pelosi. It’s called “politics.” I would hope people that write letters would try to be truthful as Gary Guido, of Ticonderoga, suggested.

Unfortunately, Mr. Guido didn’t take his own advice in his recent letter. He tells untruths and twists facts to meet his conclusion that the shutdown was the Republicans’ fault.

He states, “Pelosi and the Democrats were not in office on the date the shutdown started!” That’s false! Pelosi has been “in office” since 1987! There were 193 Democrats “in office” when the shutdown started. They definitely were “in office” at the start of the shutdown!

His statement was a diversionary tactic…to confuse the argument with falsehoods and irrelevant statements, common in politics.

He also states, “It was the Senate Republicans that wouldn’t compromise, not Democrats. Our president enjoyed a House and Senate majority as Republicans ruled all three branches of our government for two years.”

This is partially true but very misleading. The 51 Senate Republicans voted for the wall, 49 Democrats voted against, and since you need 60 votes to pass a bill, it failed. The Democrats were indeed the ones that would not compromise.

Also, Republicans did not “rule all three branches of government for two years.” They ruled the “agenda” but not the votes as again, it takes 60 votes to pass a bill in the Senate and they had 51. I’m sure Mr. Guido knows this.

As one who was in the U.S military, I pray we will be rid of those who misrepresent the truth when writing letters concerning our national issues and Constitution.

- Tom Weiskotten, Willsboro