Letters should state fact — not inaccuracies

Editor’s note: This letter is in response to Terry Hurlburt’s letter titled, “Disagrees with ‘prestige’ accusation,” which appeared in the Jan. 5 edition of The Sun.

To the Editor:

I take issue with the letter from Terry K. Hurlburt in your current issue of The Sun. The letter concludes that David Thomas-Train’s claim about 97 percent of scientists was “most likely 97 percent of the paid shills pretending to be ‘scientists’ like Bill Nye.” That statement is irresponsible and dead wrong.

In fact, they are professional climate scientists who volunteer their expertise at least every seven years to prepare thorough update reports about our planet’s health for the UN’s IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Control). Contrary to Hurlburt’s assertion, they do indeed provide plenty of “scientific proof” that climate change is man made and a serious threat to our planet.

I ask The Sun not to publish grossly irresponsible, inaccurate letters. By doing so, you contribute to the negative impression that the media is “fake news.”

To your credit, you also published a superb lead article about acid rain and climate change in your Dec. 22 issue, titled “Warming Waters.”

My only critique concerns the statement “So far this century, the occasional, extra-hot years…” What?! In fact, according to solid evidence, “Twenty of the warmest years on record were in the past 22 years.”

And that is a fact, not a vague opinion from someone who just wants to shoot the messenger because he doesn’t like the news.

- Allen Fitz-Gerald, Jay