The jurisdiction of the Constitution of these United States extends to all inhabitants, be they citizens or non-citizens. This means that all of the people must fall under the obligations and, where allowed, the benefits which proceed from the Constitution. This also means that nobody, citizen or non-citizen, shall be above the law, or, for that matter, outside of the protections of the law.

For those of us who acknowledge the absolute sovereignty of The Almighty God: we strive to obey His commandments which dictate that we should love the alien... love the stranger... love the foreigner.

I pray that the chauvinistic trends which are re-emerging throughout the world will be stifled by our strong commitment to the obedience of God’s Word.

- John T. Maddix, Plattsburgh