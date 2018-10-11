Mammograms save lives

To the Editor:

October is breast cancer awareness month.

The Cancer Services Program (CSP) of Northeastern New York, which covers Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties, would like to remind you about getting screened for breast cancer.

With regular screening, breast cancer is more likely to be found at an earlier stage when treatment may be most successful.

The CSP covers the cost of mammograms for uninsured women age 40 and older. If you are under the age of 40 and have a concern, we also may be able to help you.

Please call 518-324-7671 to inquire more or schedule your appointment. Early detection saves lives.

- Christina Porter, Cancer Services Program of Northeastern NY, Plattsburgh