Memories of America

To the Editor:

The old live with their memories, the young with their daydreams. As a member of the former, I remember when borders were for protection, not barriers to social justice. The flag was saluted and not used as fuel at a protest.

We used scripture and the Constitution as road maps, not “Das Kapital” and “Rules for Radicals.” We could talk without offending someone.

Returning servicemen were cheered and not spat upon. Checking the right boxes was not necessary for opening doors.

We had Christmas and Easter vacations, not winter solstice and spring break.

Sunday was for worship and family gatherings, not shopping and football. Schools were for education and not indoctrination. A family was a father, mother and children, not some strange social configuration.

Statues to memorialize ancestors were erected and not destroyed. Needles were for sewing, pills to treat illness. A date meant a movie and if lucky, a kiss, not waking in a strange bed needing a fix.

My Marine Corps drill instructor trained me how to save my life in front line combat. Thank God! He just wasn’t into the sensitivity thing. I read Aesop’s fables. Today, the grasshoppers outvote the ants. Hence, the transfer of the ant’s labor output to the grass­hopper.

- Kenneth G. Barcomb, Altona