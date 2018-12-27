Minerva-Newcomb shouldn’t dissolve sport partnership

To the Editor:

Editor’s note: This letter is in response to Tim Rowland’s article, “Split decision?” which ran in the Dec. 15 edition of The Sun.

I find it necessary to comment on the cover story in your Dec. 15 issue regarding the possible dissolving of the Minerva-Newcomb sports merger.

When I first heard talk about this, I wrote Minerva Central School (MCS) Board President Michael Corey on Dec. 6 to voice my concerns how this decision would undoubtedly create it impossible for Newcomb Central School (NCS) students to participate in sports.

After reading your article and the statements made by MCS Superintendent Timothy Farrell and MCS Board President Corey, I was left feeling angry, disgusted and sickened.

The focus of MCS breaking away from NCS and joining Johnsburg Central School appears to be wanting to win.

I know I cannot remember the games my team won when I was in high school, and my children can remember a couple.

However, what I do remember is learning teamwork, sportsmanship, time management and making friends. These are the true wins of playing sports.

Another big win is when your child is accepted into a college because of their participation in sports. Why? Because it shows that college the student is disciplined, confident and works well with others.

The discrimination statements by Corey in the article directed the international students are unethical, short sighted and shameful. When I wrote Corey, I had no idea he felt this way. If I had, my letter would have addressed my concern. Again, winning is the focus.

I hope the students at both MCS and NCS don’t get left on the sidelines in the game called life because of the decisions made by a few.

- Mary Lamphear, Newcomb