Not serving working class failed GOP on voting day

To the editor:

Rutland County State Sen. Brian P. Collamore, in an article, “A new session in Montpelier: Part two” in the Dec. 22 issue of the Vermont (Addison) Eagle newspaper, lamented how the Republicans lost in the state and in Rutland county and speculated as to why.

Was it liberal people moving in to Rutland? Or Donald Trump giving the GOP brand a bad name? And he put hope in the “blue dog” or as I would call them, bought Democrats, to save us from $15/hour minimum wage and some of the other things Scott vetoed in the last session.

It might be because of what Republicans fear the most, and that is increased voter turnout, with more people voting their interests. Assuming that’s true, here’s some advice for beleaguered Republicans: start serving the people who struggle to get by, not just your usual constituents in the top 10 percent.

As for the “blue dog” Democrats, they are the reason why we have Donald Trump. Because, when neither party serves the interests of the working and middle class, you will eventually end up with a right wing demagogue. Like Trump.

- Ivan Smith, Fair Haven