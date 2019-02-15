NY residents fleeing high taxes, freedom restrictions

To the Editor:

Pete DeMola wrote a big article about state aid reduction and gun control in the past issue of The Sun. He was very accurate in his report of the increase in taxation and fees and the further erosion of our freedom this past month.

The state very proudly made the legalization of third trimester elective death more important than preventing the deaths of human babies. It was proud of further restrictions on law abiding gun owners while saying nothing about releasing dangerous repeat offending criminals in our midst through pardons and early paroles.

It bragged about giving illegal aliens free education and being a sanctuary state. Aid to our communities isn’t being cut because the federal government gave everyone in America a tax cut, as Cuomo stated.

It’s being cut because of his and the legislature’s desire to give free things to people who do not belong here and mismanagement of state run programs.

Our revenues are so low because people are fleeing from sky high New York taxes and awful restrictions on personal freedom. When are the people going to wake up and stop voting Democrat?

- Terry Hurlburt, Ticonderoga