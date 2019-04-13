Occupancy tax will harm local businesses

To the Editor:

Editor’s note: This letter references Elizabeth Izzo’s article, “Essex County seeks occupancy tax hike,” which appeared in the April 6 edition of The Sun.

I am commenting on the article in a recent edition, “Essex County seeks occupancy tax hike.”

First of all, people must realize the occupancy tax is not paid by people visiting Essex County. It is paid by local businesses, waiters and waitresses, store owners, etc.

When a person or family goes on vacation, they usually budget a certain amount for that vacation. Let’s say that’s $5,000.

That $5,000 will be spent in and around the vacation area. Those funds will be paid to hotels/motels, restaurants, stores, rental agencies, etc.

If you listen to the “supervisors,” these vacationers decide to come to Essex County and decide to spend $5,000. Then, the vacationers say “We need to bring an extra $200 because the Essex County Board of Supervisors just raised the occupancy tax from 3 percent to 5 percent!”

You think that happens? Or do you think the vacationers just deduct the new tax amount from their total vacation budget?

Another comment is that any promotional material for Essex County should come with the following warning: “Vacationing in Essex County, New York will expose you to serious diseases caused by the bite of ticks which are rampant in this area. These diseases can last a lifetime…come to Essex County at your own risk…and the governor of the state just wiped out the research budget for this very serious condition.”

Gov. Cuomo just passed a budget that eliminated the $1,000,000 that was in last year’s budget for tick/lyme research. One million wasn’t enough, but this year the amount is “zero.” Shows you what Cuomo thinks of the North Country!

Any supervisor that votes to increase the occupancy tax must be defeated next time they run for office as it is a tax on residents not visitors.

- Tom Weiskotten, Willsboro