Officials need to tackle root of economic problems

To the Editor:

I watch as Essex County looks to apply another band-aid, a land bank to purchase abandoned, blighted properties.

Yes, as our local governments fail to tackle overly restrictive land use regulations to bring the growth needed to our region and save these properties through private purchase and restoration, the county takes the Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez socialist model.

I detest seeing the blight that has set into our region as much as anyone but until we tackle the root problem, we will continue to be reactive to a crashing economy — of recent note, the merging of Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School and Westport Central School.

When will our officials get a spine and take on the interests that are strangling us?

- Tim Sherman, Westport