Partisan sports officials, while rare, can cause mayhem

To the Editor:

Honesty and integrity is the name of the game for officials in any sport.

Eric Bennett was spot on about fans getting out of hand at some events (Dec. 15 edition). However, they are not all to blame.

I have seen calls, and yes, non-calls that have gotten players hurt or were gamechangers.

Guys get paid good to get it right: these fans don’t go to games with yelling and shouting at officials on their minds.

All they want is a fair shot at winning the game.

Are there partisan officials?

Only they know the answer to that.

Honesty and integrity must come from within, and hometown feelings must be left on the sidelines.

Players and coaches, fans too, can tell when it’s not going to go their way. There is cell phone and video film of every game now for on-the-spot review.

Athletics do provide lessons and physiological benefits, as long as everything is on the up and up. Officials are not supposed to listen to the crowd, they’re not going to get every call right, but they should not punish the kids for what their fans are doing.

Most officials are not partisan, but the few that are cause mayhem.

- Marty Andersen, Ticonderoga