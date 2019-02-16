Party history should be considered in election

To the Editor:

Going back to Lydon Baines Johnson — 53 years — there have been 25 years of Democrat presidents and 28 years of Republican presidents.

In the 25 years of Democratic presidents, there have been a total of three executive branch officials indicted with one conviction and one prison sentence.

In the 28 years of Republican presidents, there have been a total of 120 indictments of executive branch officials, 89 convictions and 34 prison sentences.

This does not include the Trump presidency which is on pace to set the record.

Who do think your next president should be?

- Joe DeMarco, Jay