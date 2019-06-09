Plattsburgh parking plans must be clearly defined

Editor’s note: This letter refers to Sarah Morris’ article, “Preliminary plans OK’d for Durkee Street,” which ran in the June 1 edition of The Sun.

To the Editor:

The June 1 article on OK’d plans for Durkee Street needs attention. The statement for planned “additional parking along Durkee Street” is nebulous and can be misleading in light of the large number of unaccounted for parking spaces required due to the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) project and growth.

For example, a prudent number of these spaces required may be the sum of the 289 lost spaces, additional spaces required due to the DRI buildup at that site, anticipated parking increases due to normal growth in the city and an additional number of spaces required/lost during snow emergency events.

This should be a published and finite number competent council has established and could easily be about 580 (289 + 130 + 100 + X). I have reviewed the city council minutes and Plattsburgh Parking Advisory Committee (PPAC) minutes to date and nowhere is a required target number indicated.

Perhaps it is an unachievable goal, hidden in unpopular paid parking schemes, proposing to move some operations to Dock Street, ranting about increased tax revenue, the value of a costly $26 plus million dollar buildup that the tenants will have to pay for over a basic parking lot, etc.

The PPAC minutes clearly indicate public opposition to the project and concern for lack of available spaces. On April 25, the official statement “The City is planning alternate parking, and plans will be in place before the developers break ground” read into the minutes.

Note there is no number of spaces indicated and “plans” are not good enough to competently move forward with. If you reside in the downtown area or own or work at a store or restaurant and eat or shop or visit there you will be paying a big price for letting this move forward.

- Geoffrey B. Barker, Plattsburgh