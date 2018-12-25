Plattsburgh School Board should walk to school

To the Editor:

As a parent in the Plattsburgh School District, I am challenging the entire school board and administration to gather at the Ted K Center and walk to the high school.

This is not the furthest point our children walk from, but it will give them an idea of how it feels on a 6 degree day to get to school. Then I want them to think of taking gym, math and science first period.

Four hundred and fifty thousand dollars has been acquired to fix the walk bridge and they are discussing tearing it down.

We have no bus system in place, and it is obvious they have no concern that weather people say do not be exposed to the outdoors and bring pets in.

Our children walk for 40 minutes at times in this weather to get to and from school.

The board and administration have ignored my challenge three years in a row.

I feel this is because they know it is tortuous and do not care our children have to do this five days a week.

- Patricia Blanchard, Plattsburgh