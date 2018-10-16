Political parties should reconcile differences

To the Editor:

It is very real. There are, roughly speaking, two sides to a major portion of the issues today, and each side sees the other side as being seriously deluded.

The sides can be labeled liberal/progressive versus conservative, but truly that does not seem to be an accurate labeling of either side really.

It would not seem so odd if on any particular issue, the composition of the opposing groups varied from issue to issue. But to have the same groups coherently disagree in total on so much seems weird.

Particularly, because each side sees the other side as deluded. Or at least that’s the way it appears to me.

It is easy enough to attribute the differences according to who watches Fox News and who watches MSNBC, but then it would just be by chance which news you watched, and it clearly is not by chance.

It is very hard to discuss things when it appears to each of us that the other side is speaking nonsense. Maybe the words “deluded” and “nonsense” are not quite accurate or too strong, but at the risk of oversimplifying, they seem fairly apt to me.

Of course, it seems perverse to me that the others don’t see their own delusion if I point it out to them and ridiculous that they could see my thinking as deluded. I mean that seriously, but there you have it.

The lack of trust is so apparent now in contrast to B.T. (Before Trump). Maybe it only seems worse because “the other side” is so in our faces, but maybe it’s always been this bad? So, what are these two sides?

Try to stop seeing the other side (I’m writing this to both sides) as deluded and not as liberal/progressive or conservative, what is it?

- Don Austin, Elizabethtown