The Affordable Care Act, Republicans hate it and many Democrats don’t understand it! Republicans call it “Obama Care” because anything President Obama did was wrong in their eyes.

The truth is before the Affordable Care Act Americans with “Pre-Existing Conditions” had to pay unbelievable premiums for Health Insurance. Both young and old had to pay these high premiums and companies like Mutual of Omaha, Travelers, Blue Shield and many others were making profits that were over the top.

In my own case my wife and I after retiring found that because we had minor Pre-Existing Conditions, we had to pay upwards of $10,000.00 in premiums and each of us had a $5,000.00 deductible before the insurance kicked in!

Many of our friends were in the same boat once they stopped working. Many worked for companies that paid for their Health Insurance and Unionized workers received theirs through their Unions Insurance and Pension Funds.

Again, once retired, these same workers had to fend for themselves once “Cobra” ended. What senior citizen made it to retirement without some kind of Pre-Existing Conditions? That hernia, back problem, or carpal tunnel injury no matter how slight is a “Pre-Existing Condition”!

The “Affordable Care Act” put an end to those with “Pre-Existing Conditions” paying exorbitant premiums as the Act’s best part was the provision that insurance companies had to accept them and couldn’t charge more than those without them! Many of those complaining about the Act had better pray it stays in effect! If the ACA gets repealed the “Pre-Existing Conditions” provision goes away! God help us!

— Gary Philip Guido, Ticonderoga ■