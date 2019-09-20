To the Editor:

Marx said, “Religion is the opiate of the people.” If the masses demand an opiate, simply substitute environmentalism for Christianity. Academia can provide a catechism.

Modern temperature records for N.Y.S., the U.S. and the world were all set a century or more ago. Now A.O.C. has given us only 12 more years. Progressive “Scientific Experts” told us our coastal cities would be underwater; fishing and maple syrup would be a fond memory. Still waiting.

China, the world’s biggest polluter, and India, another large polluter having the right to unlimited polluting while the U.S. is put into an economic straitjacket is a suicide pact.

As evidenced by the media’s collusion and obstruction hallucinations, propaganda can’t outweigh facts. Let’s have a closer look at the relationship between increasing plant life and CO2 emissions before making rash decisions.

I was an environmentalist before it became a religion. Clunkers, laying down a smoke screen and roadsides used as dumps made me angry. There’s just too much hyperbole by preachers of the new secular religion. Their lifestyle doesn’t match their sermons, making their sincerity suspect.

— Kenneth G. Barcomb, Altona