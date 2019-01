To the Editor:

I retired as tax collector for Minerva Central School. I started working on Sept. 1, 1953 and after 45 years of service, I retired on Dec. 31, 2018.

I also retired from the Town of Minerva as tax collector on Dec. 31, 2018. I started working for the town on Jan. 1, 1990 and after 28 years of service, I will be retiring.

It has been my privilege to serve as tax collector for both the school and town.

- Effie Jane McNally, Minerva