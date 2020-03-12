In the seemingly never-ending push for more gun laws by the downstate Democrats & Governor Cuomo, yet another bill has been introduced that would punish gun owners of New York, all the while crime is on the rise due to the awful bail-reform law. Introduced by Deborah Glick, a Democrat who represents Manhattan, primarily Greenwich Village, A703 would ban all lead ammunition on all public & state land for hunting. While environmentalists would cheer this on, it would devastate hunting in the state of New York, much like what has happened in California. Non-lead ammunition is very expensive, often four to five times the cost of ammunition used currently, and is also not in as many options, forcing many gun owners to retire the guns they have for those they could get non-lead ammo for. This is not only just another attempt by downstate, NYC Democrats, who live in areas where there is no hunting at all, to dictate our lives.

Ms. Glick has also sponsored legislation like A9775, which would ban contests of any kind where wildlife is taken, that bill would ban or outlaw fishing derbies all across the state. How long will it be before residents of New York say enough is enough? Contact your elected officials, no matter what side of the aisle their own, and tell them no more bills that would punish gun owners for doing absolutely nothing wrong in hopes that it would destroy hunting in this state, something thousands of residents do every single year and have for decades. If we lose what we have now, it’s very likely we will never get them back in this state. ■

— David LaPell, Pottersville, NY