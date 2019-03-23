Putnam, Ti should partner to ease budget woes

Editor’s note: This letter refers to Tim Rowland’s article “No good option,” which appeared in the March 9 edition of The Sun.

To the Editor:

I read March 9 “No good option” and hoped other Putnam School District parents and taxpayers shared my concerns about the Ticonderoga School District’s budget because it’s our problem, too.

Putnam Central School ended the 2017-18 school year with 17 kids in grades pre-K-6. St. Mary’s also finished last year with 17 Putnam students in grades pre-K-6. These students will move on to Ticonderoga Middle and High Schools and face the same cuts to their programs, staff and opportunities and the same uncertain educational future as Ti kids.

Putnam’s annual budget of over $2.5 million includes about $550K in tuition to Ticonderoga for an estimated 40 students in grades 7-12. Ti gets a fifth of our budget for educating more than half of our kids. Another quarter choose not to use Putnam School and pay their own tuition.

Is changing nothing, paying our tuition as usual and ignoring the situation in front of us as well as the signs in Vermont, Albany and throughout rural New York all we can do?

I know far too many clever, creative and determined Putnam residents who care deeply about our students to believe we can’t come up with any ideas. And when the 40 kids heading to Ti have a need now, shouldn’t we feel obligated to try?

Are our kids realistically reaping the benefits of tax dollars that fund some of the most expensive salaries around, or can we put this money to better use? Talking consolidation raises concerns about taxes, but there are less costly alternatives. Putnam is a plausible, logical and obvious partner for Ti to look to.

It’s time to honestly assess what we are doing and why, decide what’s most important and best for our town and our kids and come to the table ready to see it through.

- Leah Dromgool, Putnam Station