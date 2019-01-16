Refugees seeking a better life isn’t a national crisis

To the Editor:

I don’t understand some things: I thought Trump said he was going to make Mexico pay for the wall. I also don’t understand why, with a government shutdown, the salaries of our elected representatives in the federal government are not stopped.

Who determines “essential services?” (I am betting that the cooks, groundskeepers and bed makers at the White House are not furloughed.)

I do not understand why crowds of fathers, mothers and children bunched up at our southern border is a national security crisis.

A humanitarian crisis – for sure - caused by a bureaucracy unable to process them. That is our doing, not theirs. These people are simply looking for a livelihood.

They didn’t want to leave their homeland. The “Northern Triangle” of Central America, comprised of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, has experienced record-breaking droughts and floods for the past five years.

Climate instability for people who grow their own food leads to food insecurity. People are forced to move to cities or appeal for help to their government. Weak or corrupt governments can’t handle the problem, leading to violence and then…

How is it a national crisis when people look to this country for safety, hope, generosity of spirit and compassion? The only national emergency I see is a country that offers to take “the tired, the poor, the huddled masses yearning to breathe free” not delivering.

Oh…and have you noticed how little we have been talking and thinking about Russia and Mueller these days?

- Katharine Preston, Essex