I am writing concerning the guest column opinion of January 25, 2020 by David Sofrany.

It has been said the population of the world could be put into the state of Texas. God is in control of the population. He takes care of humankind through natural disasters such as tsunamis, earthquakes. We are to be fruitful and multiply through good and faithful marriages.

As to climate change, we are to do our part but God is in control there too.

— Rose Bruce, Plattsburgh ■