Replace torn flags for Memorial Day

To the Editor:

I live in the small community of Bolton Landing. I walk all the time and look up and see our beautiful flag flying but sometimes it is torn or faded badly.

I stop and ask if our great American flag could be replaced or taken down. It also happens to our missing in action flag which represents our young men and women who have served our country and haven’t been found to return to loved ones.

Please — here at least, in our great Adirondacks — fly these flags this Memorial Day with pride and honor.

- Rita French, Bolton Landing