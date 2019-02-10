Republicans to blame for shutdown

To the Editor:

It is evident by the opinion letters in “Florida Today” that Republicans have short memories.

Several opinion letters have blamed Nancy Pelosi and the newly elected Democratic majority in the House for the shutdown that started Dec. 22, 2018. The facts differ as Pelosi and the Democrats were not in office on the date the shutdown started!

It was Senate Republicans that wouldn’t compromise, not Democrats. Our president enjoyed a House and Senate majority as Republicans ruled all three branches of our government for two years.

It was his Republican House and Senate that denied him the $5.7 billion he demanded for the wall that Mexico was supposed to pay for, not the newly elected Democrats!

Republicans should be upset with those of their own party and stop blaming others for their shortfalls. Mitch McConnell couldn’t get those in his own party to give in to Trump’s hissy fit and threat to close the government which ultimately cost more than the $5.7 billion he wanted.

This president is a disgrace to the office, and McConnell isn’t far behind. I would suggest those writing opinions be truthful and put the blame for this fiasco where it belongs.

As one who has fought for our country and its Constitution, I pray we will be rid of those who claim to be patriots, and then bury their heads in the sand!

God Bless America, and long live our republic.

- Gary Guido, Ticonderoga