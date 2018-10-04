Resources available for smokers looking to quit

To the Editor:

Cigarette smoking is the cause of some 28,000 deaths annually in New York state.

The North Country Healthy Heart Network works with partners across the region to connect smokers with resources to help them quit.

One of our favorite tobacco cessation resources is the New York State Smokers’ Quitline, which recently introduced a revamped, enhanced website: nysmokefree.com.

The new website includes an online newsroom for members of the media and healthcare providers, offering the latest information on tobacco cessation statewide.

For tobacco users, the site offers a wealth of tips and other resources, including articles about e-cigarettes, filters, medication enrollment and healthcare benefits.

Healthcare providers will also find value in the new website. In addition to a subsection on quality tobacco dependence treatments, the site features a step-by-step guide on using the quitline’s patient referral program.

The quitline and nysmokefree.com are both services of the New York State Department of Health. The quitline has responded to over 2.5 million calls since its launch in 1999. To call, dial 1-866-NY-QUITS.

If you’re looking to quit, the Heart Network can connect you with dozens of local resources. Give us a call at 518-891-5855 to learn more, or visit heartnetwork.org.

- Ann Morgan, North Country Health Heart Network, Saranac Lake