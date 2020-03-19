Response to “What kind of America do we want”

I have a few disagreements with the guest column “What kind of America do we want” by David Safrany. #1, He starts by trying to scare his readers away from the evils of socialism by describing some of the worst traits of both Cuba and Russia. I find it hard to believe that even the most left-leaning liberal is interested in modeling the USA after that kind of socialism. #2, Mr. Safrany goes on to say that if we criticize the wealthy, paycheck signing, job creators, they will leave, taking their opportunities for the rest of us with them. In the 30 or so years directly after WW2, the rich and corporations paid far more in taxes than today. The average CEO made about 30 times the money as the guy on the floor. However, in the last 50 years, we’ve seen one tax cut after another that has favored the rich, and left everybody else waiting for that promised “trickle-down.” In the last 50 years, Mr. Safrany’s job creators have offered more opportunities for workers in Mexico, Japan, China, etc. Many of today’s largest corporations pay no taxes at all. Some CEO’s now make as much in one minute as some people make in an entire year of work. Our country was much better off in the 1950’s and 60’s when the economy worked more for everybody, instead of being so top-heavy as it is today. That’s the kind of America I want! Lastly, Mr. Safrany seems to have a big problem with uneducated, easily manipulated, social justice activist, dependent poor people. He should offer some way to lift these people up, instead of putting them down. We can’t let people like Mr. Safrany scare us. We’re all in this together, no matter what he says. I just hope no billionairs read this and decide to leave. Really? ■

— David Morgan, Schroon Lake, NY