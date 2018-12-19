Rest in peace, Mr. President

To the Editor:

My brothers and sisters, I am sure, like me, you have been caught up in sorrow and pain of a family over the loss of a family member, as well as the nation, in our president.

Bush was a man who served his country in so many ways. While serving his country in the armed services, he nearly lost his life defending you and me.

“Amazing Grace” was sung at his service by his friends, which spoke of how thankful he was, but always questioned “Why Me, Lord?” and spent his lifetime giving back as devoted husband, father, grandfather, statesman and finally as president.

What more could he do to pay back?

But he did so much more, for he was a peacemaker.

History bears that out.

But President Bush was a man of honor and lover of people and his country. The words of the hymns, came through as “This Is My Country,” “The Lord’s Prayer,” “Onward Christian Soldiers” and the national service hymn were played or sung and great voices always sound so full and wonderful when the people singing love the one they are paying tribute to.

The words spoken with such love and feeling and the grandson’s words were so filled with gratitude for a role model who shaped his life

All the national protocol and honor, the home town love and warmth and the very private farewell was a fitting tribute to not only the president, but our president and the father of a president.

Thank you for sharing this man

George H.W. Bush with us. God Bless you Mr. President. Rest in peace. God bless America.

- Patty Francisco, Tupper Lake