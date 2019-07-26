Retirement Enhancement Act sticks it to our kids

To The Editor:

Well, I’ll be darned. Congress had us convinced that they would only soak the rich with higher taxes, but being clever rascals, they are currently restructuring your IRA and 401 accounts that you’ve been saving in for 20 to 30 years.

Now that there’s a pot load of total money in IRA/401s the government wants some of it.

Congress doesn’t have to admit to raising taxes on you since they are changing withdrawal methods that will result in higher taxes for your kids.

It’s called the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement Act, known by the acronym Secure. It has passed in the House, 417-3, and is expected to pass in the Senate.

Currently anything left in your IRA or 401 when you pass can be given to beneficiaries such as your children who can then “stretch” the withdrawals out over their lifetime to minimize the tax impact.

This minimizes the tax impact on the withdrawal and its impact on total income.

Congress is changing the rules so that your kids will have no more than 10 years to withdraw any remaining IRA money, which then creates a higher tax rate for the withdrawal and potentially a higher tax rate for the beneficiaries’ total income.

As much as one-third of an inherited IRA could get gobbled up by your government with this new plan.

When Congress told you they were only going after the inherited estates of the rich they were lying.

The main thing the Retirement Enhancement Act actually enhances is tax revenue for a government that refuses to spend less and views our children’s ability to minimize taxes as a “problem.”

There are a few minor potential positive aspects, but they are a small sweetener in exchange for sticking it to our kids.