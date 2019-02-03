Reverse mortgage became a nightmare

To the Editor:

Nine years ago, we purchased an older handyman home. A year later, we did a reverse mortgage to get a little mad [sic] money. I know we are responsible to maintain the taxes.

The past three or four years, we had a hard time paying the taxes. Because of the loan status, they paid them and we paid them a certain amount every month for reimbursement. We now owe them $4,000 in taxes paid by them. They are now demanding $2,000.

In the next four weeks or so, they will foreclose on us. We will lose everything we own. I am trying to get a full-time job so we can survive.

We own Adirondack Furniture by George here in Ticonderoga.

I sit in there seven days a week and it is dead. The reverse was an answer to a prayer, but now it’s a nightmare.

My wife has been through breast cancer and more. Now she is getting spinal injections. I am 76 and trying to get a full-time job. I know we are responsible for the taxes.

I do not want to lose our home we need and love. I would love to go on TV and give my opinion of a reverse mortgage — standing next to the actor who will never be in this need — it sounds much better than the reality.

- George DeMers, Ticonderoga