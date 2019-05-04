School district missing plans

To the Editor:

Nearly everyone will agree, a business without a business plan will likely fail. Whether a start-up or an established business, no legitimate financial institution will grant a loan or invest in a business that does not have a well-thought-out plan.

Likewise, a public school without a district strategic plan, a school improvement plan and a professional development plan, is likely a failing system. Those plans are considered essential, among others, by the New York State School Boards Association for meeting the shared goals and objectives of educating our youth.

In 2015, an expensive “School Improvement Study” of the Willsboro Central School District (CSD) was completed by an outside consultant. Based upon troublesome standardized test scores, the consultant recommended that “a curriculum council should be formed to provide a vehicle for district-wide improvement in curriculum and instruction.”

In 2018, a public opinion survey was conducted that produced a listing of issues citizens felt the Willsboro CSD needs to address. Neither the school improvement report nor the survey results have ever been presented to the public or acted upon.

At the April 9 meeting of the Willsboro Board, Superintendent Gardner stated these plans (a school improvement plan, a district strategic plan or a professional development plan) do not exist in this school district. Apparently, no plans exist to produce them either, since they were claimed to be “optional.”

These missing plans are also of particular importance to the New York State School Boards Association for use in the process of evaluating the superintendent’s performance. (Google: NYS School Boards Association/ superintendent evaluation)

There is no evidence the Willsboro School Board followed the association’s guidelines for evaluating the performance of the superintendent. Regardless, the Willsboro School Board voted to extend Superintendent Gardner’s contract, after less than a year of employment.

- Robert L. Arnold, Willsboro