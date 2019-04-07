Services available to domestic abuse victims

To the Editor:

The Office for Victims of Crime raises awareness about victims’ issues, provides assistance and compensation for victims of crime and promotes compliance with victims rights laws.

Annually, they dedicate one week in April to be the National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, April 7-13 this year. With an overall theme of “Honoring our Past. Creating Hope for the Future.” the goal is to bring issues relating to victims rights to the forefront and educate the public on their resources.

Although domestic violence may not seem to be prevalent in this area, in 2018, there were over 1,794 domestic incident reports made to law enforcement agencies within Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties. It’s important to note this number does not reflect the many incidences that go unreported.

Although the STOP Advocates are actively serving as many crime victims as possible, we recognize that there is a large number of people that aren’t being reached. Oftentimes we hear, “I didn’t even know you were here” and this is part of what National Crime Victims Rights Week hopes to change.

Some resources available to residents of the tri-county area who find themselves victims of crime include:

24-hour STOP Domestic Violence hotline 1-888-563-6904

24-hour Sexual Assault Services hotline 1-877-212-2323

This week, and in the weeks that follow, STOP Domestic Violence invites you to join us in honoring victims, past and present, and work towards creating a safer community for all. Feel free to contact us to learn more!

- Shannon Swierat, STOP Domestic Violence intern, Plattsburgh