Services available to pregnant women in crisis

To the Editor:

As everyone in New York and across the country knows, New York is in the lead with its progressive agendas. Abortion is now legal up until birth for any reason, “later term abortion” as coined by the “choice” crowd!

Abortion has been removed from the penal code, an abortion caused by domestic violence is no longer a criminal act against the unborn baby! Physician assistants, nurse practitioners and midwives can now perform abortions!

Are you cheering yet?

And get this, if a baby survives an abortion, there will be no care for this child who has miraculously made it alive outside of the womb, it will be left to die. And cheer they did, Democrats acted as children in a candy shop as Gov. Cuomo signed off on this barbaric, outrageous bill! Makes a woman wonder why New York isn’t introducing and passing bills to really help women.

Now, remove your “abortion brain” and pay attention to the following. People I’ve talked to are outraged and they are using this energy to offer help to women who feel abandoned in a crisis pregnancy. We are ready with open, loving hearts to assist in any way at rcdony.org/pro-life.html.

Scroll down to “Pregnant? Need help?” Scroll further down and you will see a link to 13,000 federally qualified health centers. Questioning a past “choice?” Scroll back up and register for a Rachel’s Vineyard weekend retreat to begin the healing you deserve. Most of these services are free or reasonably affordable.

There is hope, people care. Now that’s something to cheer about. Love all life. All life is precious, especially yours. Call me and I’ll tell you about it: 518-593-6024 ask for Nancy

Please do not be afraid, no situation you are in is impossible. We can assist you in making the life choice. Abortion is unthinkable.

- Nancy Belzile, Willsboro