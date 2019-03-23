Show compassion, end donkey basketball

To the Editor:

Soon the teacher’s association at Moriah Central is hosting a donkey basketball game. While it is commendable that teachers show interest in their school, they do so at the expense of setting a poor example for their students.

Donkey basketball, circus animal acts, rodeos, etc. teach that cruelty to animals for profit is permissible despite the consequences.

It has been readily shown that most human participants do not have the experience in handling these gentle beasts. As a result, confused and frightened donkeys stubbornly try to resist getting yanked, poked and prodded to participate in a noisy, distressing arena.

It would benefit Moriah Central to demonstrate compassion, not cruelty, for all animals. There are more suitable, less harmful ways to raise money. Moriah Central can do better. Be Best.

- Tom Salka, West Chazy