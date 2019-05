To the Editor:

National Poppy Day is Friday, May 24. Show your support by wearing a red poppy to honor all veterans who died in the name of liberty, freedom and democracy. Volunteers will be distributing poppies at the Plattsburgh Lowe’s on Smithfield Boulevard from 1-4 p.m. All contributions collected assist area veterans, active duty military and their families.

- Brenda Lewis, Plattsburgh