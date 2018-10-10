Stefanik’s smear campaign non-factual

To the Editor:

On Nov. 6, voters must think carefully about which candidate will best represent each one of us in New York’s 21st Congressional District.

Why are Rep. Elise Stefanik and her party’s associated PACs hiding behind twisted negative television ads that misrepresent her opponent?

The tone and falsehoods depicted in these ads make me question her leadership abilities and judgment.

The Post Star and other media outlets have researched and revealed numerous factual errors in these ads.

Why does Stefanik, as an incumbent, think that running such a negative campaign is important to her reelection?

Simply put, I am not impressed at all with her choices of campaign leadership via deceit and malice.

I believe the best candidate will bring a sense of moral values and fresh air to Washington politics.

- Carolyn Cyr, Warrensburg