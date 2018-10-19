Stefanik a big help with Honor Flight

To the Editor:

Since Elise Stefanik’s election to Congress, Elise has been involved with just about every North Country Honor Flight.

Whether it’s showing her respect to our veterans here in Plattsburgh at the send off ceremony or in Washington D.C., Elise is a welcome part of our Honor Flight family.

Elise has met our veterans at Arlington Cemetery, the World War II memorial and the Korean War memorial.

Last spring, when our air carrier was in doubt, it was Elise who opened the line of communication between Honor Flight and SkyWest.

Her congressional liaison set up the meeting with the senior regional manager and a great relationship beneficial to Honor Flight has ensued.

North Country Honor Flight is proud to have such a helpful and caring congresswoman on our team.

- Barrie Finnegan, executive director North Country Honor Flight, Plattsburgh