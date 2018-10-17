Stefanik claims of helping veterans are propaganda

To the Editor:

Being an honorably discharged, disabled veteran who is service-connected and who has found it extremely difficult to rely on the Veterans Affairs (VA) Health Care system for my health care needs, I am sure that there are many other veterans in New York’s 21st Congressional District that have found it very difficult to receive their health care from the VA that we need and earned.

If veterans have turned to their federal elected representatives for help, they also know how disconnected our federal representatives are with their veteran constituents.

As a voter, I am concerned about the Nov. 6 election for New York’s 21st Congressional seat presently filled by Rep. Elise Stefanik, who has been airing her TV propaganda advertisements by stating that she helps us veterans obtain our benefits.

That is the furthest thing from the truth.

I can state this because for the past two terms, she has failed to help me in my request for her help.

What she has told me is to file an appeal on the VA decisions about my health care.

Any veteran who has filed an appeal with the VA knows it can take up to 17 years to win an appeal. I will most likely be dead in 17 years, and that was how Stefanik addressed my VA health care needs.

I am asking my brother veterans and the residents in New York’s 21st Congressional District to register and vote for someone other than Stefanik on Nov. 6 because we veterans need a person in Congress who will represent us without waver.

The other two candidates are Tedra Cobb (D) and Lynn S. Kahn (G).

Both have assured me that they will help their constituent veterans when elected, but please if you want to thank a veteran for his service, do it by not voting for Stefanik.

- Thomas Campanile, Broadalbin