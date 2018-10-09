Stefanik did not subpoena critical documents

To the Editor:

Elise Stefanik is a member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

Spencer Ackerman, a former U.S. national security editor for the Guardian, reported on Sept. 28 that Stefanik, in her role on that committee, refused to subpoena documents and information that include records and testimony from Deutsche Bank concerning possible Russian money laundering, the phone records of Donald Trump and Donald Trump Jr. about the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting and Twitter direct messages between WikiLeaks, Julian Assange, the Russian military-intelligence persona known as Guccifer2.0 and Trump campaign allies.

I do not agree with her action and will not support her bid for reelection on Nov. 6.

- Joe Gerardi, Cadyville