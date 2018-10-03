Stefanik doesn’t interact with constituents

To the Editor:

Although it is not illegal to not reside, now or ever, in the congressional district that you represent, I find it ironic to see the (R-Willsboro) after Rep. Stefanik’s name.

We all know that she has never lived here and is bought and paid for by interests outside our district.

Stefanik shows up for photo ops, never publicly indicating where she will be until after the event. She holds “tele-townhalls” where she can control the conversation. If she does meet with constituents, she gives lip service to their concerns and does nothing of any substance to help them.

Rather, she actually votes in opposition to the needs of her constituents. She voted to gut the Affordable Care Act, which would cause 64,000 people in our district to lose health insurance. She endorses budget cuts to Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid, not to mention her negative environmental voting record.

Since Stefanik cannot run on her abysmal voting record, she resorts to name-calling and “alternative facts” – such as “Cobb raised taxes 20 times,” which was proven untrue by the Glens Falls Post Star.

“Cobb was appointed by Gov. Cuomo,” which is also untrue. Just Google it for yourself. The facts show Cobb was appointed to the New York State Committee on Open Government by Gov. Spitzer and Gov. Patterson. Actually, a committee on open government sounds like a good idea to me.

I want a representative that truly knows us here in NY-21, and is only beholding to us, her constituents, not outside money and interests. I want someone who is trustworthy, accessible and will truly represent the needs of NY-21 in Congress.

- Nina Matteau, Westport