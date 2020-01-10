In her latest commentary published in The Sun, our duly elected Congresswoman decried the Constitutionally-mandated process for investigating improper overreach by a sitting President. In the aftermath of her embarrassing hyper-partisan efforts to disrupt the House Intelligence Committee’s hearings, in concert with her equally vociferous GOP colleagues, Representative Stefanik now seeks to make the case that her stance was righteous and patriotic.

Eu contraire. Our congresswoman rarely misses an opportunity to dissemble and offer “alternative facts” that typically fail to satisfactorily address her constituents’ concerns.

Congressional representatives were addressing their Constitutionally-mandated responsibility to investigate alleged misconduct by Trump and his associates with regard to meddling in Ukraine affairs for personal and political benefit. Your constituents expect you do likewise and refrain from partisan showboating. ■

— Jim Haig, Jay