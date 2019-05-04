Stefanik not being transparent in government

To the Editor:

Last year, at the town hall meeting with Congresswoman Stefanik in Moriah, I expressed my concern that the congressional branch of our government was not fulfilling its role of oversight of the executive branch.

Last week, at the Beekmantown VFW, I spoke of the constitutional crisis we are now in — asking why she as a member of Congress is not helping to place the needed checks-and-balance on this president.

If she believed in transparency, as she said, our congresswoman would not block the subpoenas set forth by her Democratic colleagues and vote bipartisan to allow us to hear what witnesses have to say about their role in the administration.

- Lorraine Duvall, Keene