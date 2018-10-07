Students should be considered in merger vote

To the Editor:

I am writing as a concerned grandparent of three Westport Central School (WCS) students.

Has anyone considered the impact a merger with Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School will have on the students?

In the spring of 2018, the WCS journalism class conducted a survey of students in grades 7 - 12 regarding the proposed merger.

An overwhelming majority, 77 percent, of students were opposed to the proposal.

Please consider students who may be on a school bus for two hours or more a day if they reside in outlying areas. How would that be beneficial to their education and overall well being?

In my opinion, the proposed merger should not be just a monetary issue.

The “vote yes” placards read “stabilize taxes.”

It is unknown if this would be the case.

The state has promised funding if this merger should occur. As is often the case, when the state wants programs, they offer incentives to entice voters. However, nothing is written in stone. Funding can be pulled at any time at the state’s discretion. This would shift the burden back to local taxpayers.

Can a superintendent who backed out of a two-year agreement with WCS after one year really handle the added stress of combining two school districts?

I sincerely ask when you cast your vote, to give heartfelt thought to those who will be most affected.... the students!

- Jackie Baker, Port Henry