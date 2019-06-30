Thank you for kind gesture

To the Editor:

In today’s world, there is so much sadness and badness. Once in a while, something happens that shows sunshine and hope.

On June 7, I was shopping at Aldi’s. After checking my order through, I realized I had forgotten my credit cards after having changed purses that morning. I was mortified! The lady in line behind me said “put it on my order.”

At first, I protested, but needing the order to fill a celebration at church, I consented. This woman did not know me. The bill came to $61. I was very touched by this act of selfless kindness.

Thank you Nicole Robbin for bringing me hope and sunshine that day!

- Judith Bergeron, Rouses Point