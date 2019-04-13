Thankful for ‘dynamic pharmacist duo’

To the Editor:

Editor’s note: This letter references Berneice Conlon’s letter, “Grateful for help at Walgreens,” which appeared in the April 6 edition of The Sun.

Last week, one of your readers wrote about the wonderful job Christine Williams, pharmacist at Walgreens in Chestertown, was doing. Could not agree more. But it would be remiss not to also recognize Lori Mosher the other regular pharmacist working with Ms. Williams.

Together they provide outstanding service. The community is fortunate to have this dynamic pharmacist duo. Thanks to both for their service.

- David Gottesman, North Creek