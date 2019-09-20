To the Editor:

I grow concerned when zealots like Jenkins’ attempt to establish a diet-based moral high ground, “Drop animals from menus.”

Most creatures, humans included, can not survive without taking the life of another living entity. Jenkins has made a division between fauna (animals) and flora (plants). Killing fauna is evil - Nazi like. Killing flora is encouraged. Imagine you are a carrot at carrot puberty, when someone rips you from the ground, then eats you while you are alive. Or, you are a pecan tree watching someone crack open your embryos’ shells, then consuming them - in front of you!

Jenkins has set a value of one type of life above another: fauna over flora. This is an extremely dangerous philosophy. It is this type of thinking that Christians used to justify enslaving the less than human (in their eyes) Africans and the Nazi’s and others have used to justify murdering Jews (Jews weren’t “Aryans”) and many other humans. (But see Joshua 6:21, also).

Researchers have shown that at least some parent trees transfer food to their offspring saplings. In mammals we call that nursing. Trees nurse and mother their young. They tell their kin when they are dying. They are sentient. (Jenkins’ cohort should stop using wood products!) Perhaps other plants are sentient, also.

By the way, who had the authority to set “sentient” as a standard for the right to live? How do you measure sentience in alien life forms like lettuce, pumpkin or amoeba? Who has tried?

The mega-farms necessary for a non-meat utopia ignore fauna displacement due to habitat loss (e.g. the Amazon): don’t eat animals, evict them and starve them to death. Morality at its worst!

The moral high ground is: Don’t take any life unnecessarily; don’t waste the life taken; and give thanks to the life taken.

— G. Howard, Keeseville

(This letter is in response to Ashanti Jenkins’ letter, “Drop animals from menus,” that appeared in the Aug. 31 edition of The Sun.)