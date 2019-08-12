To the Editor:

A recent writer accused President Trump of being divisive and having a racist base. My observation is that the real haters and dividers are those who call me deplorable and racist because I don’t agree with them and believe in God and the Constitution. These are the people who tried to divide us by an “investigation” that cost millions of dollars into a “crime” that never happened. Now that’s real hate.

- Mike Reynolds, Jay

(This letter is in response to Jay DeMarco’s letter, “Trump aims to divide,” published in the Aug. 3 edition of The Sun.)