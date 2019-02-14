Are we really a great civilization?

To the Editor:

What have we become? A great civilization? Rome was a great civilization but was it civil? Bread and circuses keep the masses fed and entertained, and they won’t notice what’s going on or care.

Death was their entertainment. Gladiators fought to the death, Christians torn apart by wild beasts, and the Romans cheered ­— much as they cheered and celebrated in the New York state legislature when Gov. Cuomo signed into law an expansion of Roe v. Wade to legalize third trimester abortions including after birth.

Days later, a similar law was proposed in Virginia and here’s how the governor of that state calmly and matter-of-factly described the procedure when baby is born:

“The baby would be made comfortable,” as its mother and physician, who took an oath to do no harm, mull over whether it’s to be thumbs up or thumbs down. Life or death. I cannot conceive what the process would be like and who would carry it out. Thankfully, the law failed to pass ­— this time.

What have we become? Who’s next? The infirm, maimed, mentally disabled? When the elderly become a burden on society, might they too be deemed expendable in the view of our “compassionate” lawmakers on the left? Don’t roll your eyes. It’s happening now, and it won’t end there.

What have we become? We delay public and private projects to protect the snail darter or the spotted owl. On the Atlantic coast of Florida, beach homes must not keep outside lights on lest hatchling sea turtles be drawn to the light and not the ocean and die. Floridians would be subjected to huge penalties if they don’t comply.

We protect bugs, reptiles, et al. But are willing to commit infanticide in such a casual manner. Are you OK with that?

What have we become?

- Mary Capek, Crown Point